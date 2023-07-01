WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,400 shares, a growth of 77.9% from the May 31st total of 399,900 shares. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of WiSA Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

WiSA Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WISA opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.02. WiSA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WiSA Technologies ( NASDAQ:WISA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. WiSA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 343.27% and a negative net margin of 402.94%. On average, analysts forecast that WiSA Technologies will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WISA. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of WiSA Technologies by 2,857.1% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,070,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in WiSA Technologies during the first quarter worth $181,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in WiSA Technologies during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in WiSA Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WiSA Technologies Company Profile

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers wirelessly transmit module systems. It serves immersive audio experiences primarily to consumer electronics companies.

See Also

