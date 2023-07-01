Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $229.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wingstop from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wingstop from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on Wingstop from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wingstop from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.33.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $200.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.61. Wingstop has a one year low of $75.27 and a one year high of $223.77.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,376.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 130.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 266,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 151,031 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 19.9% in the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.3% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

