Whitestone REIT (WSR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 11th

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $479.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSR. StockNews.com raised Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Whitestone REIT from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $33,033.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,077.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

