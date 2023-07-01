Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Free Report) from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Westpac Banking to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Westpac Banking Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Westpac Banking stock opened at C$14.05 on Wednesday. Westpac Banking has a 52-week low of C$12.99 and a 52-week high of C$17.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.93.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.

