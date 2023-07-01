Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of WABC opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.61. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $63.86.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.03). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 47.95%. The business had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

