West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Sets New 1-Year High at $377.22

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $377.22 and last traded at $375.75, with a volume of 102048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WST. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.00.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.36.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.60, for a total value of $2,932,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.60, for a total value of $2,932,112.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.