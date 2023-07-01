Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $875.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $915.00 to $875.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $888.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $857.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $718.54 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $563.82 and a 1-year high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $756.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $758.96.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total transaction of $900,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,033,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,620 shares of company stock worth $3,691,302. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

