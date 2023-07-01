Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $342.96

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.96 and traded as high as $376.00. Watsco shares last traded at $376.00, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.
Watsco Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $344.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.70.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%.
Watsco Announces Dividend
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
