Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $342.96

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.96 and traded as high as $376.00. Watsco shares last traded at $376.00, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $344.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

