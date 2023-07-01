Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,035 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 178,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,333,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,240,132. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.