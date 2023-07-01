Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,299 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 22,138 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 63,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,830,991 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company's stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $157.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.06 and a twelve month high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

