Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD opened at $79.09 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $61.06 and a one year high of $115.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.01 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

WD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

