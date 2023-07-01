Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at UBS Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WBA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

