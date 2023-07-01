Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Wabash National Trading Up 0.9 %

WNC opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wabash National will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $339,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $403,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.