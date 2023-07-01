Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $88.35 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $3.17 or 0.00010397 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $88.35 million and $3.48 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020392 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014166 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,469.71 or 0.99968497 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,882,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, "Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,615,720.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

