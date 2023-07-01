Vulcan Forged PYR Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $88.05 million and $3.58 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $3.16 or 0.00010335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,882,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.10947589 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,386,840.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

