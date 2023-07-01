Volex (LON:VLX) Given New GBX 430 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Volex (LON:VLX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 490 ($6.23) to GBX 430 ($5.47) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volex Price Performance

Volex stock opened at GBX 283.50 ($3.60) on Tuesday. Volex has a 12-month low of GBX 198 ($2.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 325 ($4.13). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 274.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 249.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £512.91 million, a PE ratio of 1,575.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23.

Volex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Volex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,222.22%.

Insider Activity at Volex

Volex Company Profile

In related news, insider Jon Boaden sold 8,794 shares of Volex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.60), for a total transaction of £24,887.02 ($31,642.75). 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

