Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Short Interest Update

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,500 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the May 31st total of 399,200 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistagen Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 3,444.8% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 253,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94,507 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 439.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 145,600 shares during the last quarter.

Vistagen Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $1.87 on Friday. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

