Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 77.2% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. 50,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $6.51.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

