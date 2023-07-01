Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Purchased by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 100,744 shares during the period. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II comprises 1.1% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCZ. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2,606.8% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 442,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 425,899 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,226,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 148,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 76.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,662 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

NCZ opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $3.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

