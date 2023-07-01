Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.04

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.04 and traded as high as $3.08. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 342,541 shares traded.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCZ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

