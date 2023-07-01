Victoria (LON:VCP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $542.70

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 542.70 ($6.90) and traded as high as GBX 618 ($7.86). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 605 ($7.69), with a volume of 282,212 shares traded.

Victoria Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 544.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 522.65. The firm has a market cap of £677.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2,103.57 and a beta of 1.01.

About Victoria

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

