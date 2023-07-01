Vertcoin Market Capitalization Tops $6.68 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0996 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $6.68 million and $401,577.58 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,580.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.68 or 0.00345583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.04 or 0.00951701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013312 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.84 or 0.00552103 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00069387 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00159538 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,093,410 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

