Verasity Trading 1.3% Lower This Week (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $54.22 million and approximately $9.81 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000605 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006893 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.