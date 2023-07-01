Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Down 6.3%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) shares were down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.63 and last traded at $16.70. Approximately 527,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 783,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VERA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69.

Insider Activity

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.21). On average, analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp bought 448,217 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $6,799,451.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sean Grant bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $83,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,992 shares in the company, valued at $99,467.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp bought 448,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,799,451.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,676,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 73,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

