Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Price Reaches $0.0221 on Major Exchanges

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $59.59 million and approximately $844,617.57 worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02211166 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

