Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Declares Dividend of $0.18

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1849 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:VUSB opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 933.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

