Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Quarry Hill Advisors LLC

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $220.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $221.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

