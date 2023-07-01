Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.5% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $220.37 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.26. The stock has a market cap of $304.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

