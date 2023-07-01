Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1173 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,046,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,602,000 after acquiring an additional 118,220 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 53,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 98,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 16,221 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

