Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1474 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.54 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSV. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 241.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

