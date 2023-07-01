Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Lifted by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.56. 5,758,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,356,576. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.92.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

