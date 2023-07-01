Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Increased by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $138.41 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.07. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

