Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $946,242,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,111,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,374 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,019,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,370 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $79.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $82.97.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
