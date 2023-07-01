Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1919 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.20 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $80.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

