Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,838 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.3% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.