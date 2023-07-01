Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 2.1% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $9,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,176,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,557,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,280,000 after buying an additional 20,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,668,000 after buying an additional 44,688 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,915,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $244.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $220.50 and a 12-month high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

