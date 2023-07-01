Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.73 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2023

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDVFree Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.7264 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of EDV stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $619.48. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.68 and a fifty-two week high of $106.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EDV shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.42) price objective on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,875 ($36.55) price objective on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Insider Transactions at Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

In other news, insider Sébastien de Montessus sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.00, for a total value of $379,050,000.00. In other Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF news, insider Sébastien de Montessus sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.00, for a total transaction of $379,050,000.00. Also, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $770,138.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDV. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.