VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Down 42.0% in June

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the May 31st total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ESPO opened at $55.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $57.73.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

