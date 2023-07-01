VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Announces $0.08 Dividend

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0817 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MBBB stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89.

Get VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB-rated corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MBBB was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.