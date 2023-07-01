VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 86.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,256,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,395,000 after buying an additional 2,903,659 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,554,000. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,586,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,134,000 after buying an additional 296,669 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,496,000 after buying an additional 276,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,073,000 after buying an additional 2,247,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $30.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

