VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0558 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of XMPT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.14. 11,732 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

