Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAW – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Trading Down 19.5 %

Shares of VMCAW stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valuence Merger Corp. I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $5,165,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 564,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 314,142 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

