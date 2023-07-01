Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Performance

Shares of VALU opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.30 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.75. Value Line has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $118.40.

Get Value Line alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 52.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Value Line by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.