Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Valmont Industries makes up approximately 0.9% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.30% of Valmont Industries worth $20,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 106,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 20,042 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

VMI opened at $291.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.27 and a twelve month high of $353.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.67.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.