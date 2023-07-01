Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Director Acquires $24,400.00 in Stock

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACCFree Report) Director Joseph Scheeren bought 10,000 shares of Vaccitech stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $24,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vaccitech Trading Down 4.6 %

Vaccitech stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Vaccitech plc has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACCFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 million. Vaccitech had a negative net margin of 51.19% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vaccitech plc will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vaccitech in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaccitech by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaccitech by 26.7% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Vaccitech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,844,000. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VACC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vaccitech from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Vaccitech from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

