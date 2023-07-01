Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Director Acquires $24,400.00 in Stock

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Free Report) Director Joseph Scheeren bought 10,000 shares of Vaccitech stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $24,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Vaccitech Trading Down 4.6 %
Vaccitech stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Vaccitech plc has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55.
Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 million. Vaccitech had a negative net margin of 51.19% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vaccitech plc will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VACC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vaccitech from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Vaccitech from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
