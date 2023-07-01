Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.99

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 9851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $829.08 million, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.34.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 111.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 45,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 42,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

