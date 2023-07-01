Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ur-Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Friday, April 14th.
Ur-Energy Stock Performance
URG stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.97 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.46.
About Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
