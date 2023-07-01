Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ur-Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

URG stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.97 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ur-Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URG. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 24,488,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after buying an additional 9,780,004 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 13,006,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,040,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after buying an additional 165,966 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,678,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after buying an additional 573,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,757,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after buying an additional 527,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

