United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,892,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.18. The company has a market capitalization of $153.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

