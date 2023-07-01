United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in United-Guardian by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in United-Guardian during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

United-Guardian Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of United-Guardian stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.46.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 21.22%.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

