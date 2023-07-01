Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Reaches $3.21 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $5.56 or 0.00018176 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and $93.44 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.39 or 0.00344430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013367 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

